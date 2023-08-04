Home

Who Is Moxila Upadhyaya, Gujarat-Born Judge To Preside Over Trump’s Appearance In Federal Courthouse

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he conspired to overturn his 2020 election defeat during an arraignment in a federal court. Trump was arrested and released on his cognisance, as he has been twice before in the last four months in connection with cases in New York City and Florida on Thursday. The former President appeared before Magistrate Moxila A. Upadhyaya, an Indian-American born in Gujarat. She won’t, however, handle the trial.

Further proceedings in the case will be conducted by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan. And the first hearing is scheduled for August 28. Chutkan, an Obama appointee who has served on the bench for nearly a decade.

“As to counts one to four, how does Trump plead?” Judge Upadhyaya asked Trump as he stood at the defence table, flanked by his lawyers, according to published accounts of the arraignment. “Not guilty,” he answered, raising his head.

Who is Moxila Upadhyaya

Moxila A Upadhyaya was appointed as a United States Magistrate Judge on September 7, 2022.

Born in Gujarat and raised near Kansas City, Missouri, Upadhyaya received her Bachelor of Journalism, magna cum laude, from the Missouri School of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts, with honours in Latin, from the University of Missouri.

She received her JD, cum laude, from the American University, Washington College of Law, where she earned distinction for her trial work representing clients in the Criminal Justice Clinic and was a member of the Administrative Law Review.

After graduating from law school, Upadhyaya served a two-year term as a law clerk to Eric T Washington, former Chief Judge of the DC Court of Appeals.

She then joined Venable LLP’s Washington, DC office, where she practised complex commercial and administrative litigation. She left Venable in 2011-12 to serve as the first law clerk to Robert L Wilkins (currently the US Circuit Judge for the DC Circuit) during his tenure as a district judge in this court.

Upadhyaya then rejoined Venable after her clerkship with Judge Wilkins and continued her litigation practice until her appointment to the bench.

During her time as an associate and ultimately partner at Venable, Upadhyaya devoted her pro bono practice to representing indigent clients in post-conviction proceedings, including representing clients who raised challenges under the DC Innocence Protection Act and the DC Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act.

For her work in this capacity, the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project awarded Judge Upadhyaya its Defender of Innocence Award in 2009 and Venable named her Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year in 2006.

From 2021-22, Judge Upadhyaya was appointed to serve on this court’s Committee on Grievances. She is the former co-chair of the DC Bar Litigation Section Steering Committee and has served on the board of directors for the DC Access to Justice Foundation and Council for Court Excellence. She is also a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation.

