Who Is Mushaal Hussein, Wife Of Terror Convict Yasin Malik, Now Part Of Pakistan Caretaker Govt Cabinet

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of terror convict Yasin Malik, is now part of the Cabinet of Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar. Mushaal Mullick has been appointed as the Special Assistant on Human Rights, to the Prime Minister.

New Delhi: Pakistan has been going through turbulent times politically and lately, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, the caretaker Prime Minister of the country has announced his cabinet. A name that has caught everyone’s attention is Mushaal Hussein Mullick, who has been appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick is the wife of Yasin Malik, a Kashmiri Separatist leader who has been serving life sentence in Tihar Jail in a terror funding case. Yasin Malik has been Commander of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

Mushaal Hussein Part Of Pakistan Caretaker Govt Cabinet

Pakistan’s caretaker PM’s Cabinet was announced yesterday and it comprises of a total of 18 members, who took oath at the official residence of the Pakistan President, Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The members of this Cabinet will be responsible for the country’s administration until the next general elections. According to the official statement by the government, including Yasin Malik’s wife Mushaal Hussein, the cabinet has 16 federal ministers and three advisors.

Who Is Mushaal Hussein Mullick?

Mushaal Hussein Mullick is a graduate of the London School of Economics (LSE), her mother Rehana Hussein Mullick was a member of the Pakistan Muslim League’s Women’s Wing and served as its Secretary General and her father MA Hussain, was an economics professor who was also the first Pakistani member of a Nobel Prize Jury.

Yasin Malik and Mushaal Hussein Mullick met in 2005 during one of his tours to Pakistan and they got married in Islamabad; their wedding was attended by some big political leaders of Pakistan. Yasin Malik and Mushaal Hussein have a ten year old daughter also.

Yasin Malik, in May 2022 pleaded guilty to charges of criminal conspiracy and was sentenced to life imprisonment in the terror funding case registered against him by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA).

