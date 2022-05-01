Washington/New Delhi: Nand Mulchandani, an Indian-American Silicon Valley IT expert who studied at a Delhi school, has been appointed the Central Intelligence Agency’s first-ever Chief Technology Officer, reported news agencies on Sunday. CIA Director William J. Burns announced the appointment of Mulchandani to serve as the US spy agency’s first-ever CTO via social media.Also Read - CIA Officer Reports Havana Syndrome Symptoms During India Trip: Reports | Here's All You Need to Know

“CIA Director William J. Burns appoints Nand Mulchandani as CIA’s first Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With more than 25 years of experience, Mr. Mulchandani will ensure the Agency is leveraging cutting-edge innovations to further CIA’s mission,” the CIA said in a tweet. With more than 25 years’ experience working in Silicon Valley as well as the Department of Defense (DoD), Mulchandani brings substantial private sector, startup, and government expertise to CIA, the Agency said in a statement. Also Read - CIA Chief Holds Secret Meeting With Taliban's Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul: Report

“Since my confirmation, I have prioritized focusing on technology and the new CTO position is a very important part of that effort. I am delighted Nand has joined our team and will bring his extensive experience to this crucial new role,” said Director Burns. Also Read - Doctor, Who Helped US Locate And Kill Osama Bin Laden, Sits on Hunger Strike in Prison

Honoured to join the Agency: Mulchandani

“I am honoured to join the CIA in this role and look forward to working with the Agency’s incredible team of technologists and domain experts who already deliver world-class intelligence and capabilities to help build a comprehensive technology strategy that delivers exciting capabilities working closely with industry and partners,” Mulchandani was quoted as saying.

Top points to know about Nand Mulchandani’s career:

Prior to joining the CIA, Mulchandani most recently served as the CTO and Acting Director of DoD’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.

He also co-founded and was CEO of several successful startups Oblix (acquired by Oracle), Determina (acquired by VMWare), OpenDNS (acquired by Cisco), and ScaleXtreme (acquired by Citrix).

He has a degree in Computer Science and Math from Cornell, a Master of Science degree in Management from Stanford, and a Master in Public Administration degree from Harvard.

(Based on agency inputs)