‘President Can’t Do Whatever He Wants’: Who is Neal Katyal? The Indian-origin lawyer who challenged Trump’s tariffs in the Supreme Court, he graduated from…

The US Supreme Court has ordered the repeal of Donald Trump’s tariffs on countries around the world. The US Supreme Court ruled that President Trump exceeded his legal authority by imposing the tariffs without Congressional approval. This landmark decision was led by former Acting Solicitor General of the United States Neal Katyal, who is of Indian origin. His arguments thwarted Trump’s tariffs in the Supreme Court.

He argued against Donald Trump’s use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). He stated that Trump had imposed “unfair, unconstitutional taxes” on goods from nearly every trading partner. Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Neal Katyal said, “Today, the United States Supreme Court stood up for the rule of law and for Americans everywhere. The Court’s message was emphatic: Presidents are powerful, but our Constitution is even more powerful. In the United States, only Congress can tax the American people.”

What did Neal Katyal say after the Supreme Court’s decision?

Describing the Supreme Court’s decision as a constitutional milestone, he said, “The US Supreme Court gave us everything we asked for in our legal case. Everything.” He added, “This Supreme Court decision has always been about presidential powers, not about the president himself. It has always been about the separation of powers, not the politics of the day. I am pleased to see that our Supreme Court, which has been the foundation of our government for 250 years, is protecting our most fundamental values.”

Who is Indian-origin Neel Katyal?

According to an NDTV report, Neel Katyal is of Indian origin and his parents emigrated from India to the United States. His mother is a doctor and his father is an engineer. He was born in Chicago. Katyal graduated from Dartmouth College and Yale Law School and clerked for US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. In 2010, former US President Barack Obama appointed him as his acting Solicitor General. He has so far argued more than 50 major cases in the US Supreme Court, a record for any minority attorney.

