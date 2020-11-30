New York: US President-elect Joe Biden announced key members of his “crisis tested” economic team on Monday including Indian-American Neera Tanden as his pick for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Also Read - US President Elect Joe Biden Twists Ankle While Playing With His Dog

Neera Tanden, (50), would be the first woman of colour to head the influential budget office at the White House. Neera Tanden is currently the chief executive of the Centre for American Progress, a public policy research and advocacy organisation. Also Read - Joe Biden Will be a President Who Represents the Best in Us: Kamala Harris

Neera Tanden was a close ally of Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, and helped pass the Affordable Care Act under Barack Obama. Also Read - Will Leave White House if Electoral College Declares Biden Victory, Says Trump

The official statement from the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris transition team featured a couple of thick paragraphs on each member of the team. Below is the extract on Neera Tanden, the first ever Indian-American to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

“Neera Tanden currently serves as President & CEO of the Center for American Progress, an organization dedicated to advancing policies that increase opportunity for every American. A veteran of multiple presidential administrations, Tanden has been a leading architect and advocate of policies designed to support working families, foster broad-based economic growth, and curb inequality throughout her career.”

“Her experience as a child relying on food stamps and Section 8 housing — a social safety net that offered her single mother the foundation she needed to land a good job and punch her family’s ticket to the middle class — instilled in her the true necessity of an economy that serves the dignity and humanity of all people. If confirmed, Tanden would be the first woman of color and the first South Asian American to lead the OMB.

“Prior to her tenure as President & CEO, Tanden held the post of Chief Operating Officer at the Center for American Progress. She currently serves on the New Jersey Restart and Recovery Commission…”

“…and previously served as senior adviser for health reform at the US Department of Health and Human Services developing policies and provisions of the Affordable Care Act, as director of domestic policy for the first Obama-Biden presidential campaign, and in a variety of other roles in government and on the campaign trail.”

“A native of Bedford, Massachusetts, Tanden received her bachelor of science degree from UCLA and her JD from Yale Law School.”

(With agency inputs)