Who is Nikhil Gupta? The man at the centre of the alleged plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Indian national Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in a US federal court over a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, drawing global legal and diplomatic attention.

Who Is Nikhil Gupta

New York City – Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta, 54, has backtracked after previously denying charges and pleading guilty to committing murder in New York state. Gupta allegedly hired an undercover agent working for the DEA to assassinate Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

Who Is Nikhil Gupta?

Nikhil Gupta, a 54-year-old Indian citizen living in India, came to the attention of US law enforcement after they began investigating a murder for hire plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist activist residing in New York with US citizenship. Pannun is known for promoting the creation of Khalistan and India has previously declared him a terrorist.

In June of 2023 Gupta was arrested in Czechia and later extradited to the US in 2024 to face federal charges. Gupta pleaded not guilty initially but in February of this year he pleaded guilty to charges in federal court in Manhattan.

Plea Agreement & Arresting Charges

Specifically, Gupta pleaded guilty to the following charges:

1. Murder-for hire

2. Conspiracy to commit murder for hire

3. Conspiracy to commit money laundering

The prosecution stated that Gupta had agreed to pay an undercover DEA agent posing as a hitman up to USD 100,000 for the murder to take place in the United States.

In addition, court documents claim Gupta “agreed to kill Pannun at the direction” of a co-defendant.

Sentence & Aftermath

Gupta is set to be sentenced on May 29th of this year and faces decades in prison with prosecutors requesting a sentence between 20-40 years.

US officials have made statements regarding the event confirming that foreigners or foreign agents who attempt to commit acts of violence against other persons in the United States will be held accountable to the full extent of the law.

“Thoughtless acts meant to silence someone exercising their First Amendment rights will not be tolerated in New York or anywhere in this country,” said the US Attorney’s Office.

What’s Next?

Gupta may have dodged a potential sensational trial by pleading guilty but regardless, the story is far from over. This case raises eyebrows on how foreign affairs, national security and the justice system approach politically charged individuals who conduct their alleged crimes outside of their own jurisdiction.

