Who is Nithya Raman? Another Indian-origin leader makes history in US, become Los Angeles’ first Asian-American mayor

India-born Nithya Raman has defeated incumbent Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral election. Her victory makes her the first South Asian and Asian American mayor of Los Angeles.

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Kerala-born politician Nithya Raman has defeated incumbent Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral election, delivering a major political upset in the United States’ second-largest city. Raman, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, secured victory after running a campaign focused on homelessness, better public services, affordable housing and changes in policing.

The 45-year-old progressive candidate was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). She emerged victorious in the November 3 election after a closely fought contest with Bass, who had been seeking another term as mayor.

According to the latest figures released by the Los Angeles County election office on Thursday, November 5, Raman received 429,450 votes, accounting for 52.1% of the total. Bass secured 394,796 votes, or 47.9%. She later conceded defeat and called Raman to congratulate her.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, the people of Los Angeles have spoken,” Bass said in a statement. She also promised to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Raman’s victory is particularly significant as she becomes the first challenger to defeat a sitting Los Angeles mayor in more than two decades. She is also set to make history as the city’s first South Asian and Asian American mayor.

Who is Nithya Raman?

Born in India, Raman moved to the United States with her family when she was six years old. She studied urban planning and graduated from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Before entering electoral politics, Raman worked on urban development and housing-related issues. She was elected to the Los Angeles City Council in 2020, becoming the first South Asian woman to represent her district and the first Indian American woman elected to the council.

She represents Council District 4 and has been closely involved in discussions around housing, homelessness and neighbourhood development.

Her political rise has also drawn comparisons with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who won his election in 2025 as a democratic socialist. However, Raman maintained a different campaign approach and presented herself as an independent-minded progressive who was willing to disagree with members of her own political camp.

Why did Nithya Raman challenge Karen Bass?

Raman’s decision to enter the mayoral race came as a surprise because she had initially supported Bass, who was once her political ally. She announced her candidacy shortly before the deadline for entering the election, arguing that Los Angeles had reached a “breaking point”.

Her campaign focused on problems that residents continued to face, including rising homelessness, damaged roads, poor neighbourhood facilities and concerns over the city’s policing policies.

Raman also criticised the incumbent administration for failing to bring meaningful improvements to everyday life in Los Angeles.

One of her major promises was to replace the city’s police chief, whom she believes has been too accommodating towards federal immigration authorities. She also promised to improve basic civic facilities, including fixing potholes, repairing broken sidewalks and restoring streetlights.

Homelessness becomes a major election issue

Homelessness was one of the biggest issues in the mayoral contest. Raman repeatedly criticised Bass’ policies, arguing that the existing approach had not delivered the results residents expected.

She proposed expanding medical outreach teams to work directly with people living on streets and in homeless encampments. The aim is to build trust with them, provide necessary support and eventually help them move into permanent housing.

Raman also wants to create more affordable housing options and reduce the city’s dependence on hotels being used to accommodate homeless residents.

She has set an ambitious target of reducing the number of people living in tents and encampments by at least half by 2028, when Los Angeles will host the Olympic Games.

The challenge, however, remains enormous. According to a 2025 homelessness count cited by Reuters, around 44,000 people were homeless in Los Angeles, including approximately 27,000 who were living without shelter.

Billions of dollars have already been spent on tackling the crisis, but the problem continues to affect several neighbourhoods.