New Delhi: The suspect of what has been one of the “deadliest” mass shooting in the US city of El Paso that killed at least 20 people on Saturday, Patrick Crusius of Allen Texas had posted an online manifesto before starting the hate-filled, racist attacks.

The recently turned 21-year-old has been identified by the US media as the sole gunman of the shooting at Walmart store near the Cielo Vista Mall on Saturday. According to reports, Crusius graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2017, and went on to attend Collin College in Texas from fall 2017 to spring 2019.

The gunman had posted a manifesto which consisted of a document on his website, shared 8 hours prior to the rampage. The manifesto, reportedly, spoke about the “invasion” of Latino immigrants in the state. Crusius on his website also agreed with the shooter of the ghastly Christchurch mass-shooting in New Zealand.

The file under the name “P._Crusius” was shared by an anonymous user on social media but was eventually taken down by the US authorities. As a result, it is not clear as to what exactly it contained.

A Twitter account, of what seemed to belong to Crusius was also taken down on Saturday evening. Tweets on the account not only resonated the user’s hatred toward the Hispanic community but also praised President Donald Trump’s efforts on building the wall on the US-Mexico border.

Following the shootout, Crusius’s college issued a statement reported by news agency CBS that said, “Collin College is prepared to cooperate fully with state and federal authorities in their investigation of this senseless tragedy. We join the governor and all Texans in expressing our heartfelt concern for the victims of the shooting and their loved ones.”

Crusius surrendered to police about a block away from the Walmart store where he had opened fire at around 10:30 AM. A CCTV footage showed that the gunman in a black t-shirt and combat trousers was holding what appeared to be an AK-47.

The mass shooting on Saturday that killed 20 and injured more than 24 people came just six days after three people were killed and 15 injured in an open-air shooting at a California Gilroy Garlic food festival.