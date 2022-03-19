New Delhi: US President Joe Biden announced Indian American Puneet Talwar for Ambassador of Morocco as part of some key nominations for his administration. Other nominations included Candace Bond as the Ambassador to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Timmy Davis as Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Nasser Paydar as Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education, Department of Education and Michael Lombardo as Member of the National Council on the Arts, a White House press release said.Also Read - Indian Americans Named Speechwriter and Dy Dir of Office of Presidential Personnel of Joe Biden

Puneet Talwar has held senior national security and foreign policy positions in the State Department, White House, and the US Senate. He is currently a Senior Advisor at the State Department.

Who is Puneet Talwar

Puneet Talwar previously served as the Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director at the National Security Council, and as a Senior Professional Staff Member at the Committee on Foreign Relations in the United States Senate.

Puneet Talwar’s public service also includes key roles in the US House of Representatives and the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff.

Outside of government, he has been a Senior Fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, a Visiting Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania Penn Biden Center, a Counselor to the conflict resolution NGO InterMediate, and a non-resident Scholar at Georgetown University’s Center for Security Studies.

Talwar earned his BS Degree in Engineering from Cornell University and his MA in International Affairs from Columbia University.

Puneet Talwar is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a native of Washington, DC.

(With inputs from PTI)