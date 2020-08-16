New Delhi: A day after US President Donald Trump visited his brother Robert Trump in a New York Hospital, 72-year-old Robert passed away on Saturday. he was a business executive and real estate developer. Also Read - US Election 2020: 'I Have More Indians Than Her,' Donald Trump's Latest Attack on Kamala Harris

The cause of his death has, however, not been revealed. Trump told reported that Robert was having a hard time with an undisclosed illness, Reuters reported. Also Read - Donald Trump Announces Historic UAE-Israel Peace Agreement Ahead of November Elections

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” Trump said in a statement. Also Read - Kerala Numerologist Predicts Donald Trump's Victory, Says He Will Become the US President For a 2nd Term

According to US media, Robert was hospitalised in June.

For long, Robert Trump was not in the news. Recently, he requested a temporary restraining order to stop his niece Mary Trump’s book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.