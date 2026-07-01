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Who is Sanae Takaichi? Facts to know about Japan’s new PM visiting India and her defence stance

Takaichi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold summit talks on July 2 in New Delhi.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: July 1, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
Who is Sanae Takaichi? Facts to know about Japan’s new PM visiting India and her defence stance
Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi to arrive in Delhi for 16th Annual Summit( Japan PM Sanae Takaichi and PM Narendra Modi (File Photo/X@narendramodi)

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is all set to land in the national capital on Wednesday evening for her three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3. This will be her first official visit to the country since assuming office. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during her visit, the Japanese PM will take part in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. Her visit to India is expected to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation by unlocking fresh investment and innovation opportunities, deepening trade ties, and advancing joint efforts to build resilient supply chains in strategic sectors such as semiconductors and critical minerals.

Takaichi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold summit talks on July 2 in New Delhi. The Japanese leader will also attend a joint economic forum. This visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and reflects the shared commitment of the two countries to further enhance India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Read more: Why does Japan PM's India visit matter for Indian economy and security? What new announcements likely after PM Modi and Sanae Takaichi meet?

Who is Sanae Takaichi?

Sanae Takaichi, a Japanese politician, became the first female Prime Minister of Japan on October 21, 2025. She is also the President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)

Takaichi is known for her conservative political stance, focus on economic security, defense, and technology policy,

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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