Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said Imran Khan "has now lost majority" in the National Assembly and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif will soon become the Prime Minister of the country. Addressing a press conference ahead of the confidence vote which is expected to take place in the next few days, Bilawal Bhutto thanked Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for joining hands with the opposition and deciding to support them to oust Imran Khan as Prime Minister in the no-confidence vote.

He said the voting should be held on Thursday.

"Imran Khan has now lost his majority. He is no longer the Prime Minister. The parliament session is tomorrow. Let's hold voting tomorrow and settle this matter. We can then start working on transparent elections and the journey towards restoration of democracy and an end to economic crisis can then begin," the PPP chairman said.

Bilawal Bhutto also said that Shahbaz Sharif, brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, “will soon” become the prime minister of the country. “PPP and MQM-P’s working relation has nothing to do with the no-confidence motion. Both the parties have to work together for the development of Karachi and Pakistan,” he added.

The PPP chairman said Shehbaz Sharif has challenged the Pakistan Prime Minister to resign from office. “He (Imran Khan) has no option left. He can either resign or get dismissed via no-confidedent,” Bhutto said.