New Delhi: Embattled Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was voted out of power in a high-octane political drama on Saturday. Khan lost power and had an unceremonious end to his tenure a few hours before the dawn on Sunday as the no-confidence motion filed by an Opposition alliance against him succeeded after a majority of members of the National Assembly voted against him. Now that Imran has lost the no-confidence motion, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and the leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif is likely to replace Khan as the Prime Minister of the country. Shehbaz is the younger brother of the former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He was the one who, on March 28, tabled the no-confidence motion against Khan’s government in the National Assembly.Also Read - End of Innings: Imran Khan Voted Out Of Power In Midnight Drama After Losing Trust Vote | Key Points
Pakistan’s opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Islamabad on April 1, 2022.
Who Is Shehbaz Sharif?
- Shehbaz Sharif is the president of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N).
- He is born in Punjabi-speaking Kashmiri industrialist family in Lahore in 1950 and is the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
- He is a graduate of the Government College University, Lahore. Sharif became the president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries in 1985.
- The PML-N president also served as the Chief Minister of Punjab province for three terms – 1997, 2008, and 2013.
- He had to leave Pakistan and live in exile in Saudi Arabia for eight years after the 1999 coup led by General Pervez Musharraf.
- He was elected to Punjab Provincial Assembly for the first time in 1988 and was elected to the National Assembly in 1990. He again contested provincial elections in 1993 and became leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.
- Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in September 2020 as he faces serious corruption charges. According to reports, Shehbaz shares good relations with the Pakistan Army.
- He entered the national political scene when he became the chief of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party after Nawaz was found guilty in 2017 on charges of concealing assets related to the Panama Papers revelations.