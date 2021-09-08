Kabul: Sirajuddin Haqqani, leader of a US-designated terrorist organization, is a key part of the new Taliban caretaker government announced on Tuesday. While the militant group chose a lesser-known name to head the Afghanistan government, its new interior minister is listed as one of FBI’s most-wanted terrorists.Also Read - Taliban Announce New Cabinet For Afghanistan’s Caretaker Govt: Here's List of Key Ministers

Siraj Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani network, has been named as the interior minister of the new government in Afghanistan despite US President Joe Biden urging the Taliban leadership to cut ties with all other terrorist groups.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the new cabinet was a "diverse group" that consisted of a variety of ethnicities and backgrounds.

Who is Sirajuddin Haqqani?

According to the FBI website, the US Department of State is offering a reward of up to USD 5 million for information leading directly to the arrest of Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is thought to stay in Pakistan, specifically the Miram Shah area in North Waziristan, and maintains close ties to the Taliban and al Qaeda.

He is wanted for questioning in connection with the January 2008 attack on a hotel in Kabul that killed six people, including an American citizen. He is believed to have coordinated and participated in cross-border attacks against the US and coalition forces in Afghanistan.

Haqqani was also allegedly involved in the planning of the assassination attempt on Afghan President Hamid Karzai in 2008, the FBI website read.

The Haqqani network also maintains close ties with Al Qaeda and is allegedly involved in a number of suicide attacks.

“He’s armed, dangerous, and running a country we just abandoned. Americans are still trapped behind Taliban lines,” said Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

