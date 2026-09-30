Who is Smit Machchhar, flydubai pilot involved in mid-air cockpit incident

Smit Machchhar is the Indian pilot who was attacked by his co pilot in the flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Here is all you need to know about the pilot

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/who-is-smit-machchhar-flydubai-pilot-involved-in-mid-air-cockpit-incident-8531670/ Copy

Smit Machchhar joined flydubai as a direct-entry captain in June 2022. Image Credit: Smit Machchhar/LinkedIn

An Indian pilot is in the middle of the Flydubai aircraft attack that took place on Wednesday. The man, identified as Smit Machchhar, was the pilot attacked by his co-pilot inside the cockpit of the Flydubai Flight FZ1073, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

The flight later made an emergency landing at Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk after a violent fight with his co-pilot left him drenched in blood involving the pilots.

Who is Smit Machchhar?

Smit Machchhar, who used to fly for SpiceJet, joined flydubai as a direct-entry captain in June 2022. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has over 13 years of commercial flying behind him and has clocked roughly 9,750 hours on Boeing 737s, among them the B737-800 and the MAX 8/9.

Machchhar had spent more than 11 years with SpiceJet before moving to Flydubai, serving first as a senior commander and later as a Line Training Captain. During his time with the airline, he logged more than 9,500 hours, including over 6,400 hours as pilot-in-command. His responsibilities also included line training, conducting pilot checks and mentoring other pilots.

His professional profile highlights expertise in crew resource management, flight standards, compliance, and Boeing 737 operations.