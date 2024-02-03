Who is Varun Ghosh, Indian-Origin Barrister Appointed To Australian Senate

Varun Ghosh was born in Canberra on 30 August 1985. He is the son of Indian immigrants who moved to Australia in the 1980s and both his parents worked as doctors.

In a historic move, Varun Ghosh, an Indian Australian barrister, is set to join the Australian Senate, marking a significant step towards the representation of multicultural communities in the nation’s political landscape. Ghosh’s appointment comes as he succeeds Senator Patrick Dodson, who is retiring due to health reasons. This transition was confirmed in a rare joint sitting of the Western Australian Parliament, where the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council chose Ghosh to represent Western Australia in the Senate of the Federal Parliament, theaustraliatoday.com reported.

“The Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council have chosen Senator Varun Ghosh to represent Western Australia in the Senate of the Federal Parliament,” the Legislative Assembly of Western Australia announced on X.

The appointment of Varun Ghosh is a milestone moment for the Indian Australian community and for the broader multicultural fabric of Australia. It signals a growing recognition of the importance of diversity and inclusion in political decision-making.

He said his preselection was an honour he won’t take for granted. “I have had the privilege of a good education and believe strongly that high-quality education and training should be available to everyone,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by IANS.

Who is Varun Ghosh

He moved to Perth with his parents in 1997, where he attended Christ Church Grammar School.

He went on to study arts and law at the University of Western Australia and later studied at Darwin College, Cambridge on the Frank Downing Law Scholarship.

Currently serving at Francis Burt Chambers, Ghosh has an impressive legal background, focusing on commercial and administrative law, as well as industrial relations and employment law.

His academic credentials include an honours degree in law and arts from the University of Western Australia (UWA) and a Master of Law from Cambridge University, UK. During his time at UWA, he was also actively involved in the university’s Guild Council as chair and secretary.

Ghosh returned to Australia in 2015 as a senior associate with King & Wood Mallesons, representing banks, resource companies, and construction companies in dispute resolution.

At the 2019 federal election, Ghosh was placed in fifth position on the Australian Labour Party’s Senate ticket in Western Australia but was not elected.

Ghosh will take his position in the Australian Senate next week with the Labour Party officially confirming him as their pick to represent Western Australia (WA).

Ghosh will take his position in the Australian Senate next week with the Labour Party officially confirming him as their pick to represent Western Australia (WA).