New Delhi: Amid the war crisis in Ukraine, an ex-Canadian soldier best recognized as the world's deadliest sniper has now joined the Ukrainian army to aid in defending the country from Russian extreme attacks. Wali, a veteran of the Royal Canadian 22nd Regiment, said he felt "like a firefighter who hears the alarm ringing" when Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called on foreigners to join the country's fight against Russia.

"I want to help them. It's as simple as that," said the soldier, who only gave his nickname, "Wali," in a recent interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. "I have to help because there are people here being bombarded just because they want to be European and not Russian." Wali said he was greeted by Ukrainians with open arms when he came to fight. "They were so happy to have us," Wali said. "It's like we were friends right away.

Reports suggest Wali has already killed 6 Russian soldiers soon after he arrived on Wednesday as part of the Canadian contingent.

Who is Wali? The deadliest snipper in the world