New Delhi: Amid the war crisis in Ukraine, an ex-Canadian soldier best recognized as the world's deadliest sniper has now joined the Ukrainian army to aid in defending the country from Russian extreme attacks. Wali, a veteran of the Royal Canadian 22nd Regiment, said he felt "like a firefighter who hears the alarm ringing" when Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called on foreigners to join the country's fight against Russia.
"I want to help them. It's as simple as that," said the soldier, who only gave his nickname, "Wali," in a recent interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. "I have to help because there are people here being bombarded just because they want to be European and not Russian." Wali said he was greeted by Ukrainians with open arms when he came to fight. "They were so happy to have us," Wali said. "It's like we were friends right away.
Reports suggest Wali has already killed 6 Russian soldiers soon after he arrived on Wednesday as part of the Canadian contingent.
Who is Wali? The deadliest snipper in the world
- Wali is considered one of the best snipers in the world because he can provide 40 kills on a productive day.
- Wali served two stints in Afghanistan as a ‘lethal’ sniper with the Canadian Armed Forces in 2009 and 2011, and in the same combat battalion he was a sniper with an incredible 3.5 km kill distance.
- He earned the name Wali, which means protector in Arabic, during his stint in Afghanistan.
- Wali is married and has a baby boy. According to reports, the baby will turn one next week while his father fights the war in Ukraine.
- Sniper Wali from the Royal Canadian 22nd Regiment made his reputation during tours in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.
- As part of the elite JTF-2 unit, he was part of the same group of the sniper with the longest distance kill record of 3,540 metres.
- In June 2017, Iraq, he shot an IS jihadist at an incredible distance of 3,540 metres, the longest distance any sniper has ever hit a target.