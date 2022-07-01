New Delhi: Yair Lapid officially took over as the 14th Prime Minister of Israel as the country prepares to go to polls for the fifth time in four years. “We will do the best we can for a Jewish, democratic state, good and strong and thriving, because that is the job, and it’s bigger than all of us,” Yair Lapid said at a handover ceremony with the outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.Also Read - ‘Do Not Open’, Warns Tomb Discovered At UNESCO World Heritage Site In Israel | Is A Curse On Way Towards Us?

Yair Lapid's term could be the short one as he took over the caretaker government ahead of Israel's election which was scheduled to take place on November 1, The Times of Israel reported. On his first day in office, Lapid's first agenda is to hold the meeting with Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet security agency, at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv. Shortly after this, the new Prime minister is scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss "the captives and MIAs", a reference to the two Israeli men and the remains of two Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Who is Yair Lapid, Israel’s 14th PM | 5 Points

A former author, columnist, news anchor, bank pitchman and amateur boxer, Yair Lapid left a successful career as a media personality to enter politics in 2012 as head of a new centrist party popular with middle-class Israelis.

Unlike the right-wing parties that dominate Israel’s political system, Yair Lapid favors peace talks leading to an eventual two-state solution with the Palestinians, although it’s unclear if he will ever have the kind of mandate needed to engage in such a process.

In 2013, Yair Lapid led his new Yesh Atid party to a surprisingly strong showing in parliamentary elections. Yesh Atid finished as the second-largest party, with 19 seats in the 120-member parliament.

Yair Lapid became finance minister, a difficult and often thankless task. While marking some successes, his key promises of lowering the cost of living and bringing down housing prices failed to materialise. Netanyahu eventually fired him for insubordination.

Yair Lapid had earlier promised economic relief, an end to controversial draft exemptions for seminary students and a more moderate approach to the Palestinians.

Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Yair Lapid for becoming the 14th Prime Minister of Israel.