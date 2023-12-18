Home

Who May Have ‘Poisoned’ Dawood Ibrahim? Here’s What Theories Say

According to reports, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is hospitalised in Karachi after alleged poisoning. Who may have 'poisoned' the underworld don, read to know the theories circulating on the internet..

Dawood Ibrahim

New Delhi: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who is also known as India’s most wanted criminal, has been hospitalised in Karachi, Pakistan. Even though this has not been confirmed officially, it is reported that the D Company head was allegedly poisoned at his residence by unknown men and he fell unconscious; this is the reason why he is admitted to a hospital. Media reports say that Dawood Ibrahim’s condition is criitcal and he has been kept on a separate floor under tight security. After the news of Dawood Ibrahim’s hospitalisation broke out, there have been theories on the internet regarding the reason why the underworld don was ‘poisoned’. Take a look at one of the most circulated and popular theories..

Terrorists Killed In Pakistan – Connection With Dawood

A widely-circulated theory says that in the recent times, i.e. about last two years, many terrorists, hiding in Pakistan have been killed and all these terrorists are part of India’s ‘most-wanted terrorists’ list. These terrorists have been killed at different times in different cities and had previously been involved in terrorist activities in India. This seems like a similar case, however, neither India nor Pakistan has confirmed the same. Some of the terrorists hiding in Pakistan, ‘most-wanted’ in India, that have been killed earlier include –

Riaz Ahmed alias Abu Qasim , a top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and key figure behind the Dhangri Terror Attack, was shot dead at point blank range inside a mosque in Rawalkot.

, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and key figure behind the Dhangri Terror Attack, was shot dead at point blank range inside a mosque in Rawalkot. Shahid Latif aka Bilal , a designated terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed, who is believed to have been the mastermind of the Pathankot Attack on an Indian Air Force Base 2016 was gunned down by ‘unidentified assailants’ in Pathankot in October, 2023.

, a designated terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed, who is believed to have been the mastermind of the Pathankot Attack on an Indian Air Force Base 2016 was gunned down by ‘unidentified assailants’ in Pathankot in October, 2023. Khwaja Shahid , the mastermind behind Sunjuwan Terrorist Attack was found dead, beheaded in Athmuqam Sector, Neelum Valley, POK on November 6, 2023; he was a commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

, the mastermind behind Sunjuwan Terrorist Attack was found dead, beheaded in Athmuqam Sector, Neelum Valley, POK on November 6, 2023; he was a commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Adnan Ahmed aka Abu Hanzala, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander who was also a close aide of Hafiz, the 26/11 mastermind. Abu Hanzala was shot dead by ‘unidentified men’ earlier this month.

Dawood Ibrahim Wife

Earlier this year in January, Alishah Parkar, son of Haseena Parkar, and Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew, had made sensational claims before the National Investigation Agency stating that the fugitive underworld gangster had remarried a Pakistani Pathan woman while still being married to his first wife Maizabin. Alishah laid down the family tree of Dawood Ibrahim and said that the gangster’s first wife gets in touch with people through WhatsApp calls.

According to Alishah Ibrahim Parkar, Dawood Ibrahim is telling everyone that he has divorced his first wife Maizabin to get married for the second time, but it is not so. Besides this, the address of Dawood Ibrahim has changed. Now he lives in the defence area near Rahim Faki located behind Abdullah Ghazi Baba Dargah in Karachi. Alishah’s statement further said that he had met Dawood Ibrahim’s wife Maizabin a few months ago in July 2022 in Dubai. He claimed that he had stayed in the house of Zaitoon Hamid Antulay in Dubai.” Dawood’s wife Maizabin calls my wife even on festivals, talks to my wife through WhatsApp calls,” his statement said.

Dawood Ibrahim Siblings

According to Alishah’s statement, Dawood has four brothers (5 including himself) and four sisters.” Dawood Ibrahim has remarried. His second wife is a Pakistani Pathan,” Alishah told NIA during the probe. NIA had received information that Dawood Ibrahim is forming a special team, which can attack big leaders and businessmen in the country. They can spread violence in big cities. During the investigation of this case, the NIA recorded the statement of Alishah Parkar, son of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar.

In a chargesheet filed by the NIA in the terror funding case, the agency has said that Alishah detailed the family tree of Dawood in his statement in which he claimed that the gangster has relocated himself to another location in Pakistan’s Karachi. The NIA had registered a case against Dawood Ibrahim and his close aides in the terror funding case and had also arrested some people.

