New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday suspended the human trials of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, or HCQ, to treat COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns and is being monitored by the organisation’s safety board. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: This State Allows Taxis And Auto-rickshaws in Red Zones From Today

“The executive group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity trial while the safety data is reviewed by the data safety monitoring board,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during an online press briefing. Also Read - Virtual Rallies, Conferences: This is How BJP Plans to Celebrate First Anniversary of Modi Govt 2.0

The WHO director-general said a review will be conducted based on the data collected so far on harms and no-harms of HCQ within the Solidarity Trial, where the drug will be re-evaluated for further tests. Also Read - On First Day of Last Week of Lockdown 4.0, India Reopens Its Skies; Highest Single-Day Spike of 6,977 Recorded | 10 Points

Notably, hydroxychloroquine has been one of the highly-touted drugs by the likes of US President Donald Trump and others who called it the “game-changer” of the viral pandemic. The U.S. President even completed his two-week course of the drug as a preventive measure after the White House staffers tested positive.