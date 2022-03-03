Geneva: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday updated its therapeutic guidelines for Covid-19 which included the antiviral drug molnupiravir for high-risk patients with non-severe Covid-19.  The COVID pill called molnupiravir is developed by US pharmaceutical Merck and is supposed to be taken as soon as possible after Covid-19 symptoms develop and then for the following five days.Also Read - MS Dhoni Fan Virat Singh Recalls CSK Captain's Advice: 'Much More to Life Than Cricket'

A WHO group of experts said in the British Medical Journal has stated that people with weak immune systems or chronic disease are also recommended to take the pill if they had non-severe Covid. However the expert panel warned young and healthy patients, including children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women should not be given the drug due to potential harms.

The UN agency's new recommendation was based on the results of six randomised controlled trials involving 4,796 patients, the "largest dataset on this drug so far". As per the trials, molnupiravir reduced the risk of going to hospital, with 43 fewer admissions per 1,000 high-risk patients, as well as speeding up the pace at which symptoms cleared up by an average of 3.4 days.

Developed by US-based drug company Merck, Molnupiravir is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration against Covid-19.

India has also approved the drug amid rising cases of new Covid variant Omicron in India. An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation recently approved the antiviral Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situations. The antiviral drug will be manufactured by 13 companies in India.