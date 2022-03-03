The UN agency’s new recommendation was based on the results of six randomised controlled trials involving 4,796 patients, the “largest dataset on this drug so far”. As per the trials, molnupiravir reduced the risk of going to hospital, with 43 fewer admissions per 1,000 high-risk patients, as well as speeding up the pace at which symptoms cleared up by an average of 3.4 days. Also Read - 10 Super Rich Russians Hit Hard By US Sanctions Following Invasion of Ukraine
Developed by US-based drug company Merck, Molnupiravir is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration against Covid-19.
India has also approved the drug amid rising cases of new Covid variant Omicron in India. An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation recently approved the antiviral Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situations. The antiviral drug will be manufactured by 13 companies in India.