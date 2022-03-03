Developed by US-based drug company Merck, Molnupiravir is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration against Covid-19.

India has also approved the drug amid rising cases of new Covid variant Omicron in India. An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation recently approved the antiviral Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situations. The antiviral drug will be manufactured by 13 companies in India.