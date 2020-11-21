New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that it has suspended Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug remdesivir, which was touted as COVID-19 treatment, from its prequalification list—- an official list of medicines used as a benchmark for procurement by developing countries. Also Read - Number of Active Covid-19 Infections in United States Significantly Higher

In an emailed response to news agency Reuters, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said,"Yes we have suspended it from the PQ (prequalification list). The suspension is a signal to countries that WHO, in compliance with the treatment guidelines, does not recommend countries procure the drug for COVID."

He added that the WHO was not aware that any international procurers were providing the drug to low-and middle-income countries.

Earlier on Friday, the WHO had warned that the antiviral drug remdesivir should not be used to treat COVID patients, no matter how ill they are as there is no evidence it works.

“The panel found a lack of evidence that remdesivir improved outcomes that matter to patients such as reduced mortality, need for mechanical ventilation, time to clinical improvement, and others,” Xinhua news agency quoted the WHO’s Guideline Development Group (GDG) panel as saying in a statement.

“Any beneficial effects of remdesivir, if they do exist, are likely to be small and the possibility of important harm remains,” the panel added.

The WHO recommendation, published in the British Medical Journal, was based on an evidence review that included data from four international randomised trials among more than 7,000 hospitalised patients.

The developments come nearly a month after the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved remdesivir for the treatment of the novel coronavirus, making it the first drug to get the final go-ahead for curing the deadly COVID-19.