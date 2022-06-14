Geneva: The global outbreak of monkeypox is “clearly unusual and concerning”, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday as he announced to convene an emergency committee on June 23 to determine whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.Also Read - Monkeypox: Britain Reports 104 More Cases, Most Cases Detected In Gay Men

According to Reuters, this is the highest level of warning issued by the U.N. agency, which currently applies only to the COVID-19 pandemic and polio. So far, there have been 1,600 confirmed and 1,500 suspected cases of monkeypox this year and 72 deaths, WHO said, in 39 countries, including those where the virus usually spreads.

"The outbreak of monkeypox is unusual and concerning. For that reason I have decided to convene the Emergency Committee under the international health regulations next week, to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern," WHO's chief Tedros said.

Tedros said that it was time to consider stepping up the response because the virus is behaving unusually, more countries are affected, and there is a need for international co-ordination. “We don’t want to wait until the situation is out of control,” said WHO’s emergencies director for Africa, Ibrahima Socé Fall.

The WHO chief further said that WHO is working with partners on changing the name of monkeypox and its variants, as well as on a mechanism to help share available vaccines more equitably.

Some countries have begun vaccinating health workers and close contacts of monkeypox patients using smallpox vaccines, a related and more serious virus that was eradicated in 1980.

Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa but there have been more cases both in those countries and the rest of the world. The virus causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions and spreads through close contact. Meanwhile, more than 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases approach 1,500, most of them in Europe.

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in the west and central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

It is related to smallpox, but is usually milder, particularly the West African strain of the virus that was identified in a U.S. case, which has a fatality rate of around 1%. Most people fully recover in two to four weeks.

Experts believe the current monkeypox outbreak is being spread through close, intimate skin-on-skin contact with someone who has an active rash. That should make its spread easier to contain once infections are identified.