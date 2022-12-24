WHO Shares List Of Countries Reporting Highest Weekly COVID-19 Cases, Where Does India Stand

The latest COVID19 Global and Regional epidemiological updates are made available by the WHO.

कोविड की नई लहर: भारत, पाक, श्रीलंका सबसे कम प्रभावित

COVID-19 Updates: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the highest numbers of new weekly COVID cases (as of December 18) were reported from Japan (1,046,650 new cases), the Republic of Korea (459,811), the USA (445,424), France (341,136), and Brazil (337,810). The highest numbers of new weekly deaths were reported from the USA (2,658), Japan (1,617), Brazil (1,133), France (686), and Italy (519), the WHO said in its report. The latest COVID19 Global and Regional epidemiological updates are made available by the WHO. In the last month, 40,744 people were reported to have died and more than 13,712,316 cases were reported to WHO, said Maria DeJoseph Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead and Emerging Diseases and Zoonoses Lead of WHO Health Emergencies Programme.

Maria DeJoseph Van Kerkhove tweeted, “From available sequences, #Omicron VOC BA.5 sublineages remain dominant worldwide including BQ.1, which accounts for about 50% of sequences globally. BA.2.75 and XBB account for 14% and 6%, respectively, of sequences globally.

“Testing and sequencing for SARS-CoV-2 continues to decline, which makes tracking by @WHO and TAG-VE difficult. It’s not about more, it’s about strategic sequencing with good geographic representation.”

“Don’t forget the fundamentals: vaccinate, test, mask, ventilate, wash hands, stay home if unwell but seek care when needed, be kind. Thank you scientists, public health professionals, health workers, volunteers and many others worldwide fighting to end this pandemic.”

