New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has suspended the supply of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin through United Nations (UN) agencies.

Covaxin is an Indian vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, a Hyderabad-based firm. In a statement, WHO said the vaccine is safe and the suspension is "to allow the manufacturer to upgrade facilities and address deficiencies found in an inspection".

WHO, in a statement said the suspension was in response to the outcomes of its post-EUL (emergency use authorisation) inspection, held between March 14–22, 2022, and the need to conduct process and facility upgrades to address recently identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies.

Due to the suspension of production for export, there will be an interruption in the supply of Covaxin, said the International Health watchdog and has asked the countries that have received the vaccine to take appropriate actions, according to the statement but did not specify what the appropriate actions would be.

Bharat Biotech, in a statement issued on April 1, said it was fully committed to implementing facility improvements and upgrades to ensure that the production of Covaxin meets all global regulatory requirements.

“For the millions who have received Covaxin, the vaccine certificates issued still stand valid as there is no impact on efficacy and safety of the vaccine,” said the company.