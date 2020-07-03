New Delhi: As the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 10.8 million, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reportedly took a u-turn and admitted that Chinese government never alarmed the United Nations office about the flare-up of the highly contagious coronavirus. Also Read - Gautam Buddh Nagar News: COVID-19 Helpline in Noida Receives Around 400 Calls Daily

As per the reports of the American weekly news magazine The Washington Examiner, WHO changed the official timeline on their website removing the information about China reporting “a cluster of cases of pneumonia in Wuhan”. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Crosses Grim Milestone of 1 Lakh COVID Cases With 4,329 Fresh Infections; Death Toll Over 1300

“The WHO quietly updated its “Timeline of WHO’s response to COVID-19” on Tuesday following the House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans’ mid-June Interim Report on Origins of COVID-19 Pandemic (led by ranking member and China task force Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas), which concluded that “despite public reporting to the contrary … China never notified the WHO about the outbreak in Wuhan,” reported The Washington Examiner. Also Read - Sam Curran Tests Negative For COVID-19, Confirms ECB

The original “Timeline of WHO’s response to COVID-19” said:

December 31, 2019: Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, China, reported a cluster of cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, Hubei Province. A novel coronavirus was eventually identified.

What has changed now?

December 31, 2019: WHO’s Country Office in the People’s Republic of China picked up a media statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission from their website on cases of ‘viral pneumonia’ in Wuhan, People’s Republic of China.