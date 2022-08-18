Covid Update: As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate across the globe, World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said that the virus transmission and hospitalisation risks are likely to rise again in the coming months. As colder weather approaches many people are likely to spend more time indoors and with that intense transmission and hospitalization will also increase.Also Read - Monkeypox Cases Report 20% Increase Over Previous Week, 20% More Than Week Before: WHO DG Tedros Adhanom
“On COVID-19, over the past four weeks, reported deaths globally have increased by 35%. Just in the past week, 15,000 people around the world lost their lives to COVID-19. This is completely unacceptable, when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives,” WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Also Read - Delhi Witnesses 60% Increase In Hospitalisation For Covid In Last 14 Days, 90% Patients Not Taken Booster Dose
“We’re all tired of this virus, and tired of the pandemic. But the virus is not tired of us. Omicron remains the dominant variant, with the BA.5 sub-variant representing more than 90% of sequences shared in the last month,” he further added. Also Read - Amidst Rising COVID Cases, Airlines Tighten Rules | Know Details Here
While speaking at a weekly press briefing on COVID, monkeypox and other issues, the WHO chief also pointed out how such risks of Covid can be averted.
“Today none of us are helpless, get vaccinated if you are not, and if you need a booster, get one. Wear a mask when you can’t distance, and try to avoid crowds, especially indoors.” WHO chief said that even though ‘learning to live with COVID is important’, but that does not mean we pretend it’s not there. “It means we use the tools we have to protect ourselves, and protect others”
Key Takeaways from WHO Chief’s address:
- WHO remain concerned that the inequitable access to vaccines we saw during the COVID 19 pandemic will be repeated, and that the poorest will continue to be left behind
- WHO is addressing the resulting health crisis. We have already released more than 16 million from the WHO Contingency Fund for Emergencies, but more is needed
- The shortage of fuel and cash continues to be a major impediment to the distribution of aid, and to WHO’s efforts to respond to outbreaks, provide vaccination against COVID19 and deliver other life-saving health services
- On COVID19, over the past four weeks, reported deaths globally have increased by 35%. Just in the past week, 15,000 people around the world lost their lives to COVID-19. This is completely unacceptable, when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives
- We’re all tired of this virus, and tired of the pandemic. But the virus is not tired of us. Omicron remains the dominant variant, with the BA.5 sub-variant representing more than 90% of sequences shared in the last month
- With colder weather approaching in the northern hemisphere and people spending more time indoors, the risks for more intense transmission and hospitalization will only increase in the coming months – not only for COVID19, but for other diseases including influenza
- There is a lot of talk about learning to live with the COVID19 virus. But we cannot live with 15,000 deaths a week. We cannot live with mounting hospitalizations and deaths. We cannot live with inequitable access to vaccines and other tools
- Learning to live with COVID19 does not mean we pretend it’s not there. It means we use the tools we have to protect ourselves, and protect others