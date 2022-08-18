Covid Update: As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate across the globe, World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said that the virus transmission and hospitalisation risks are likely to rise again in the coming months. As colder weather approaches many people are likely to spend more time indoors and with that intense transmission and hospitalization will also increase.Also Read - Monkeypox Cases Report 20% Increase Over Previous Week, 20% More Than Week Before: WHO DG Tedros Adhanom

“On COVID-19, over the past four weeks, reported deaths globally have increased by 35%. Just in the past week, 15,000 people around the world lost their lives to COVID-19. This is completely unacceptable, when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives,” WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Also Read - Delhi Witnesses 60% Increase In Hospitalisation For Covid In Last 14 Days, 90% Patients Not Taken Booster Dose

“We’re all tired of this virus, and tired of the pandemic. But the virus is not tired of us. Omicron remains the dominant variant, with the BA.5 sub-variant representing more than 90% of sequences shared in the last month,” he further added. Also Read - Amidst Rising COVID Cases, Airlines Tighten Rules | Know Details Here

While speaking at a weekly press briefing on COVID, monkeypox and other issues, the WHO chief also pointed out how such risks of Covid can be averted.

“Today none of us are helpless, get vaccinated if you are not, and if you need a booster, get one. Wear a mask when you can’t distance, and try to avoid crowds, especially indoors.” WHO chief said that even though ‘learning to live with COVID is important’, but that does not mean we pretend it’s not there. “It means we use the tools we have to protect ourselves, and protect others”

Key Takeaways from WHO Chief’s address: