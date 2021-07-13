Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday advised against people mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers and termed it a “dangerous trend”, said a Reuters report. Addressing a press briefing, WHO’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan also stated that there is very little data available about its health impact.Also Read - WHO Chief Scientist's Warning on Coronavirus: 'Pandemic Isn't Slowing Down'

Swaminathan said, "It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as to mix and match." She added, "There are studies going on, we need to wait for that. Maybe it will be a very good approach. But, at the moment we only have data on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, followed by Pfizer. It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third, and a fourth dose."