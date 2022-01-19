Geneva: As COVID-19 cases soared and France, Germany and Brazil posted new records of infections in the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization has warned that the coronavirus pandemic “is nowhere near over”. The health body’s intervention comes as some European nations saw record new case numbers. While France reported nearly half a million new daily cases on Tuesday, Germany on the other hand recorded over 100,000 new infections within 24 hours, for the first time since the start of the pandemic.Also Read - Will COVID Restrictions in Delhi Be Relaxed? Health Minister Satyendar Jain Says THIS

Speaking to reporters from the agency headquarters in Geneva on Tuesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "This pandemic is nowhere near over."

The UN health chief warned against dismissing Omicron as mild, as the dominant Covid strain continues to flare new outbreaks from Latin America to East Asia after it was first detected in southern Africa in November. "Omicron may be less severe, on average, but the narrative that it is a mild disease is misleading," he said.