Who is Asif Merchant, a Pakistani man who tried to kill Trump at Iran’s behest who will now rot in US jail… how was the conspiracy hatched?

Pakistani Asif Merchant News: Pakistani citizen Asif Merchant has suffered a major setback in the murder-for-hire case from a US court. Pakistani Asif Merchant, who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at Iran's behest, will now languish in a US prison for the rest of his life. The US court has found him guilty and will now face a life sentence. How did he hatch this plot?

Pakistani Man Asif Merchant: Pakistani Asif Merchant has been convicted in the US of plotting to assassinate Donald Trump. A federal court in the US has convicted Pakistani citizen Asif Merchant of terrorism and murder for hire. According to the US court, Pakistani terrorist Asif Merchant plotted to kill Donald Trump at the behest of Iran.

According to US officials, Asif Merchant was a trained operative of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and was sent to plot the assassination of American leaders. The investigation revealed that Asif Merchant arrived in the United States in April 2024 and met in New York in June with individuals he believed to be contract killers. They were actually undercover officers from US law enforcement agencies.

Asif Merchant also gave him a $5,000 advance to assassinate an American politician or government official. According to authorities, he planned to order the killing after leaving the United States. However, the FBI and other agencies foiled the plot in time, and he was arrested in July 2024. Merchant now faces up to life imprisonment in this case.

Who is Asif Merchant?

According to the US, Pakistani Asif Merchant began working for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Pakistan in late 2022 or early 2023, where he was trained in espionage techniques, including counter-surveillance. Later in 2023, he was sent to the US to search for individuals who could be recruited for the IRGC and work in the US. Merchant admitted in court that he knew the IRGC was a designated terrorist organization. During this time, he traveled to Iran several times to meet with his IRGC handler.

What did Asif reveal?

Asif Merchant explained that in 2024, he was sent back to the United States with a new mission. His task was to recruit mafia members to steal documents, organize protests, and arrange the assassination of one of three specific US government officials or politicians. To this end, he contacted Nadeem Ali, an acquaintance in New York, whom he believed would be helpful in his plot. However, Nadeem Ali passed the information to law enforcement agencies and became their confidential source.

In early June, Merchant met with Ali in New York and explained the murder plot. He told Ali he had an opportunity and, with a finger-gun gesture, indicated the task involved murder. Merchant stated that the targeted individuals would be located in the United States.

He asked Ali to arrange meetings with individuals Merchant could hire for the purpose. Merchant explained that his plan involved several criminal activities:

1. Stealing documents or USB drives from a target’s home,

2. Organizing a protest,

3. Assassinating a politician or government official.

Who was Ali, and what was discussed?

During that meeting, Merchant began discussing possible assassination methods and asked Ali how he might kill a target under different circumstances. He stated that the intended target would be under tight security. Merchant stated that the assassination would take place after he left the United States and that he would contact Ali via code words from abroad. Ali asked if Ali had spoken to his “party,” or contact person. Merchant replied that he had, and that he had been asked to finalize the plan and leave the United States. Merchant later revealed that this “party” was his IRGC handler.

Betrayed by US agent

In mid-June, Merchant met with alleged contract killers in New York, who were actually undercover officers from US law enforcement agencies. Merchant told them he wanted three tasks: steal documents, instigate protests at political rallies, and assassinate a “political figure.” He said he would provide instructions on who to kill after leaving the US. During this time, Merchant also searched the internet for information about the locations of political rallies and sent reports on security arrangements there to his IRGC handler.

