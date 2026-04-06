Home

News

Who was Majid Khademi, IRGCs brigadier general killed in US strikes against Iran?

Who was Majid Khademi, IRGC’s brigadier general killed in US strikes against Iran?

Iran-US War: The brigadier general of the Islamic Guard Revolutionary Corps (IRGC) has been killed in the US strikes. Scroll down to read details.

Image: Wikipedia

Iran-US War: The West Asian tensions are growing rapidly, and in recent updates, a brigadier general of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) named Majid Khademi has been killed. The force confirmed the death, as reported by Tasnim News Agency. The strikes which were carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28, led to the death of the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Later, many top leaders, like Ali Larijani, have also been killed. Now, the death of the IRGC’s brigadier general marks another loss to Iran’s military. Here, we take you through details about who Majid Khademi is.

Who was Majid Khademi?

Majid Khademi has served as a brigadier general in the Islamic Guard Revolutionary Corps (IRGC). Earlier, he had served as head of the Iranian Defence Ministry’s information protection organisation. Later, in 2022, he served as head of the IRGC’s Intelligence Protection Organisation.

Majid Khademi passes away

The Tasnim News Agency on Monday reported, “IRGC Intelligence Chief Attains Great Honor of Martyrdom. The IRGC announced on Monday the martyrdom of Brigadier General Majid Khademi, after decades of steadfast service to Iran’s security apparatus, underscoring his central role in safeguarding national security and stability.”

Iranian leaders killed in conflict with the US

Many top leaders of Iran have died in the conflict between the two countries. Some of these names include the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei; security chief Ali Larijani; defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh; IRGC chief Mohammad Pakpour; the supreme leader’s advisor Ali Samkhani; chief of staff Abdol Rahim Mousavi; the spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini; and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s brigadier general Majid Khademi.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

US President Trump’s warning

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, on Truth Social wrote, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy b***ards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

The tensions are escalating, and the United States is constantly telling Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, which is an integral sea route for oil transportation globally.

With the death of the IRGC’s brigadier general Majid Khademi, the military of Iran suffers another setback.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.