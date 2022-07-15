Surrey: Prominent Sikh businessman, Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was once suspected to have funded the bombing of the Air India Kanishka in 1985, was shot dead in Canada on July 14. Preliminary reports suggest that Malik was fired at by unknown gunmen outside his office near Vancouver where he died on the spot. According to media reports, he was about to come out of his car when bullets were pumped into him in the parking space outside his clothing import business brand Papillon.Also Read - india.com Morning News bulletin: Air India bomber Inderjit Singh Reyat released from Canadian prison

Malik was living in Vancouver and would come to his office in Surrey in the morning every day. According to people who visited the spot just after the shooting, the gunman’s face was covered completely and he had guns in both hands. Later, a burning car was also spotted after some time at some distance from the scene of the crime.

Jaspreet Malik confirmed the death of his father, Ripudaman Singh Malik, in a statement on social media Thursday. “The media will always refer to him as someone charged with the Air India bombing,” the son wrote on Facebook. “The media and RCMP never seemed to accept the court’s decision and I pray today’s tragedy is not related.”

Who is Ripudaman Singh Malik

Ripudaman Singh Malik, 75, came to Canada in 1972 and started off as a cab driver. Later, as a successful businessman, he went on to become the president of a 16,000-member Vancouver-based Khalsa Credit Union (KCU) with assets worth over $110 million. Malik had last visited India in December 2019 after 25 years following the Narendra Modi government’s decision to remove his name from the ‘blacklist’. During that tour, he stayed in Delhi, and visited Andhra Pradesh and Punjab. Before the Punjab Assembly elections in February this year, Malik had written a letter to PM Narendra Modi, thanking him for the steps taken for the welfare of the Sikhs. His letter listed various pro-Sikh initiatives taken by the BJP government, including reopening of the 1984 riots cases. He was one of the accused in the 1985 bombing of Air India’s Flight 182 Kanishka that killed 331 people, mostly from Toronto and Vancouver areas. Canadian investigators believed a suitcase bomb was loaded onto a plane at Vancouver International Airport and then transferred in Toronto to Air India Flight 182 which exploded off the coast of Ireland, killing 329 passengers and crew. His co-accused, Ajaib Singh Bagri, were acquitted in 2005 of mass murder and conspiracy charges. Malik spent four years in prison before his acquittal. He then sought $9.2 million as legal fees but a British Columbia judge rejected his claims for compensation. Malik was allegedly associated with the Babbar Khalsa, a terrorist outfit responsible for many terrorist incidents in Punjab. He was also a close associate of Talwinder Singh Parmar, the alleged mastermind of the Air India bombing.

Meanwhile, Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Paramjit Singh Sarna expressed shock and sadness at Malik’s killing. “The loss is irreparable. Sardar Malik ran a number of Khalsa schools and was at the forefront of humanitarian efforts in Canada,” he said.