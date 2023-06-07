Home

News

World

Who Was Robert Hanssen, Former FBI Agent And Russian Spy Found Dead In US Prison

Who Was Robert Hanssen, Former FBI Agent And Russian Spy Found Dead In US Prison

79-year-old Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent who was caught selling US secrets to Russia and was serving his life sentence in a maximum security facility in Colorado, was found dead in the jail cell.

Robert Hanssen joined the FBI in 1976 and began selling classified information to the Soviet Union in 1985.

New Delhi: Robert Hanssen, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent who spied for Russia, died in prison in United States’ Colorado. 79-year-old Robert Hanssen, serving his life sentence in a maximum security facility in Colorado, was found unresponsive in his cell and later pronounced dead.

Robert Hanssen, is believed to have died of natural causes, a person familiar with the matter was quoted as saying in a report by news agency The Associated Press.

You may like to read

Who Was Robert Hanssen

Robert Hanssen was sentenced in 2002 to life in prison after pleading guilty to spying for the Soviet Union and later Russia for over 20 years.

Robert Hanssen joined the FBI in 1976 and began selling classified information to the Soviet Union in 1985, according to the FBI’s website.

By the time of his arrest in 2001, Robert Hanssen had been compensated with more than $1.4 million in cash, bank funds, and diamonds, in exchange for compromising numerous human sources, intelligence techniques and classified US documents, the FBI said.

FBI investigators worked for years to try to identify the spy in their ranks. In the weeks leading up to his February 2001 arrest, some 300 personnel were working on the investigation and monitoring Hanssen, according to the FBI.

An arrest team took Robert Hanssen into custody after catching him making a “dead drop” of classified materials in a park in suburban Virginia, the FBI says.

Robert Hanssen was believed to have been partly responsible for the deaths of at least three Soviet officers who were working for US intelligence and executed after being exposed, according to The Associated Press.

Hanssen would later say he was motivated by money rather than ideology, but a letter written to his Soviet handlers in 1985 explains a large payoff could have caused complications because he could not spend it without setting off warning bells.

Using the alias ‘Ramon Garcia’, he passed some 6,000 documents and 26 computer disks to his handlers, authorities said. They detailed eavesdropping techniques, helped to confirm the identity of Russian double agents, and spilled other secrets. Officials also believed he tipped off Moscow to a secret tunnel the Americans built under the Soviet Embassy in Washington for eavesdropping.

Robert Hanssen’s story was made into a movie titled ‘Breach’ in 2007, staring Chris Cooper as Hanssen and Ryan Phillippe as a young bureau operative who helps bring him down.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES