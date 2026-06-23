Who will pay $300 billion for Iran’s reconstruction and development? Is it US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, or…

US Vice President JD Vance stated that if relations improve and sanctions are eased, there is significant interest from Gulf nations and countries beyond the region in investing in Iran.

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New Delhi: Following conflicts in West Asia, Iran and the US are now moving towards a peace agreement. During a visit to Gulf nations, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio put forward a major proposal regarding the peace deal, announcing a $300 billion reconstruction and development fund for Tehran. This has raised the question: who will fund it?

Critics in the US believe that this proposal would result in massive funding flowing from the US to Iran. However, the Trump administration maintains that the money will come primarily from Gulf nations and private investors, rather than from American taxpayers.

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Americans Irked By The Funding?

The controversy surrounding this funding stems from the belief held by many that it would make Iran more prosperous, potentially enabling it to expand its regional influence and military capabilities. Democratic lawmakers in the US have also openly criticized the move. Senator Amy Klobuchar wrote on the social media platform ‘X’: “With $300 billion, we could end homelessness, fund cancer research for 40 years, and give every child free pre-K for over 7 years. Instead, Trump is sending it to Iran. This is not America First. Not even close.”

With $300 billion, we could end homelessness, fund cancer research for 40 years, and give every child free pre-K for over 7 years. Instead, Trump is sending it to Iran. This is not America First. Not even close. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 16, 2026

Trump Dismisses The Claim

President Trump has dismissed the claim that Washington would hand over billions of dollars to Tehran. On June 18, 2026, he wrote on his social media platform, ‘Truth Social’, that the US has not handed over $300 billion to Iran.

The White House posted on X: “There is no 300 Billion Dollar payment to Iran by the U.S. That’s Fake News! All there is for the U.S. is Success, Lower Oil Prices, and Victory. Check out the Stock Market. Dumocrat propaganda at play!!!” – President Donald J. Trump.”

“There is no 300 Billion Dollar payment to Iran by the U.S. That’s Fake News! All there is for the U.S. is Success, Lower Oil Prices, and Victory. Check out the Stock Market. Dumocrat propaganda at play!!!” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/ivJDcNkzWz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 18, 2026

Who Will Provide The Funding?

Several questions regarding the funding remain. However, statements from administration officials indicate that the money is expected to come from foreign governments, private investors, and international businesses, rather than the US government. US Vice President JD Vance stated that if relations improve and sanctions are eased, there is significant interest from Gulf nations and countries beyond the region in investing in Iran. Citing Vance, ‘PolitiFact’ reported, “If Iran behaves properly, there is a desire from the Arab world and beyond to invest in Iran.” Citing the UAE as an example, he noted that if such investments were not blocked by US sanctions, Emirati entities could invest in projects like power plants.

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