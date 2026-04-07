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Whole civilization will die tonight: Trumps latest warning to Iran sparks concerns as deadline nears

‘Whole civilization will die tonight’: Trump’s latest warning to Iran sparks concerns as deadline nears

US-Iran War: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued another brutal warning to Iran. He stated, "A whole civilization will die tonight." Scroll down to read details.

'Whole civilization will die tonight': Trump's latest warning to Iran sparks concerns as deadline nears (AI-generated image)

US-Iran War: The most recent warning from President Donald Trump has sparked fresh concerns as he hints at the destruction in Iran. He had earlier issued a deadline to the country for opening the Strait of Hormuz; otherwise, “Tuesday will be power plant day.” The warning of Trump included that the whole civilisation will end tonight as the deadline nears. The official statement was shattered by him on his Truth Social account.

Trump’s latest warning to Iran

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!” wrote Trump on his Truth Social on Tuesday.

Attacks on Kharg Island as deadline nears

As the deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz nears, the US has targeted Kharg Island multiple times, as reported by Mehr News Agency. The strikes were launched on Tuesday, just a few hours before the deadline to reopen Hormuz ends. Alongside this, Iran had reportedly rejected the ceasefire proposal of the United States earlier. The US military conducted multiple strikes on Kharg Island, as a senior official told Axios.

US issues fresh warning to Iran

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday mentioned that even though he doesn’t want the whole civilisation to die tonight, it probably will happen. He also added that 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death are likely to end with this event.

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Tensions in West Asia

The West Asian tensions have been escalating fiercely after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28. The target, which led to the death of the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, later transformed into a full-fledged conflict. Many top officials of Iran have already died in the strikes, and some countries even tried to act as a mediator for solving the issues. However, a proper solution has still not been met.

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