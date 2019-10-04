New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday addressed the India-Bangladesh Business Forum in Delhi and took a slight deviation off trade talks by joking about the ban on onion exports.

She said, “Pyaaz mein thoda dikkat ho gya hamare liye. Mujhe maloom nahi kyun aapne pyaaz bandh kar diya? Maine cook ko bol diya ab se khana mein pyaaz bandh kardo (Onions have become a bit of an issue for us. I don’t understand why you(Prime Minister Narendra Modi) have put a ban on the export of onions. Now, I’ve asked my cook to stop adding onions to my food).”

India imposed a ban on the export of onions on September 29 to bring the high prices of onion under control.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh PM stressed upon how the volume of its bilateral trade with India has grown significantly in the past year and there is a lot of scope for further deepening.

“Our cooperation has expanded in all areas, including security, energy, connectivity, trade & investment, defence, culture and people to people contact, PM Hasina said.

The Bangladesh PM highlighted the strong history of cooperation that India shares with India. She said, “We are confident that in the coming years, we would further lift our relations to new heights. The Indo-Bangladesh cooperation began during the War of Liberation in 1971.”

Bringing to light the recent changes following the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam that deported many illegal Bangladeshis in the country, she said, “Despite profound geopolitical changes and challenges, we have been able to strengthen and consolidate our relations, based on the principles of “mutual benefit” and “a shared future”.”

The Bangladesh PM on Thursday gave her approval to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and said that she was satisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s assurance that Bangladesh need not fret over the citizens’ list.

Notably, the Bangladesh PM is in India on a four-day visit to attend the India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF) that is scheduled to take place on Saturday.