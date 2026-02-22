Home

Why did Donald Trump impose 50% tariff on India? Explains US Senator, says PM Modi…

President Donald Trump imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff against India, followed by an additional 25% tariff.

Trump had alleged that India was funding Putin's war in Ukraine by purchasing Russian oil.

New Delhi: The US imposed a 50% tariff against India because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not nominate President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. This claim was made by US Democratic Senator Mark Warner. Mark criticized Donald Trump for pursuing economic policies based on personal interests. Last year, President Donald Trump imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff against India, followed by an additional 25% tariff, which he described as a punitive duty for purchasing Russian oil. This tariff increased the total duty against India to 50%, the highest in the world, along with Brazil.

Criticism of Trump’s Economic Policy

Trump had alleged that India was funding Putin’s war in Ukraine by purchasing Russian oil. However, what Democratic Senator Mark Warner said is completely contrary to Trump’s claim. Speaking at an event for the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Virginia, Warner said that President Trump’s main reason for raising tariffs on India by 50% was that he was angry with PM Modi, as he didn’t believe that President Trump should win the Nobel Prize. This should not be the basis for US economic policy.

Claims of brokering ceasefire between India and Pakistan

Mark Warner is a senator from Virginia and chairman of the US Senate Intelligence Committee. Just a few days ago, Warner questioned claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Warner stated, “From what I’ve heard and read from the Indian government, intelligence agencies, and members of the US Intelligence Committee, it’s clear that India and Pakistan resolved this issue on their own.” Following Operation Sindoor in May 2025, Trump claimed to have prevented the India-Pakistan war.

Democrat Warner has consistently advocated for good relations between India and the US. Last January, he warned that progress on key India-US security frameworks, including the Quad and the 2-plus-2 dialogue, was slowing. He said the Trump administration had paid less attention to traditional diplomacy and security mechanisms.

