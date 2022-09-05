Why did Sunak lose: Surrounded by the issue of citizenship of wife Akshata, the people of Britain gave attention to the woman of their countryAlso Read - Liz Truss Is New UK Prime Minister, Third Woman To Hold Top Post

Britain got a new prime minister on Monday. Conservative Party’s right-wing candidate Liz Truss has defeated Indian-origin Rishi Sunak by 20,927 votes. Let us try to figure out why the once strong contender Rishi Sunak lost. Also Read - A Look Into Boris Johnson's Time in Office as He Leaves Downing St

The British media is giving many reasons for his loss. However, two of these stand out.

First: His wife Akshata Murthy is not having UK citizenship. Also Read - Rishi Sunak Loses Race to 10 Downing Street, Liz Truss Succeeds Johnson as New UK PM

Second: Most of the British members of the Conservative Party wanted a citizen of their own country to be the Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson’s resignation

Most of the Conservative Party MPs were in the favor of Sunak. Sunak was the first to stake the claim for the post of Prime Minister after the resignation of Boris Johnson. He led the ‘Ready for Rishi‘ campaign. Liz Truss was the last to join the race and over time, came out on the top.

According to the editorial of ‘The Guardian’, Sunak’s rating was very high after resigning as trade minister, but some Conservative MPs and party members believed that it was because of Sunak that Johnson had to resign. He was even called a “backstabber”.

It was said in the same editorial that Sunak was the person who overthrew Boris Johnson in a way. That too was when Johnson had given a push to and supported Rishi Sunak’s political career. This angered the people.

According to ‘The Guardian’, Sunak saved the British economy from collapse during the Corona era. Very low-spoken and calm-tempered Sunak was definitely a favourite, but Truss was not far behind. Boris Johnson was also in favor of Liz.

Actually, Sunak’s image in Britain became that of Johnson’s throne grabber. It was Sunak who started the rebellion against Johnson by resigning. A few days ago, Boris Johnson also started a secret campaign against Sunak named ‘Back Anyone But Rishi‘.

Why did Rishi Sunak’s popularity wane?

According to ‘The Sunday Times’, a video surfaced during the initial phase of the campaign. It was alleged that Sunak took financial help for the campaign from the people of urban areas. It is said that his wife Akshata is richer than British Queen Elizabeth II. She has assets worth 430 million pounds.

Last month, the opposition Labor Party said in a statement – ​​Sunak and wife should be more transparent about business and loans. ‘The Guardian’ wrote – Sunak should tell if he has assets of 730 million pounds. If this is true, then he is the richest parliamentarian in Britain. Akshata holds 0.93% shares worth 690 million pounds in a company like Infosys.

‘The Independent’ wrote- Akshata should tell why she has not taken British citizenship till now? She operates businesses from here but avoids paying taxes by taking “illegitimate advantage” of non-domicile status. Due to this, the UK loses 2 million pounds every year.

According to some reports, when Sunak returned to Britain from America, he did not surrender his green card. From 2006 to 2009, he worked in America. He still has a luxurious penthouse worth 5 million pounds in California.