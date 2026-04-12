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US demands vs Irans resolve: Why did US-Iran talks fail in Islamabad? Heres what we know so far

US demands vs Iran’s resolve: Why did US-Iran talks fail in Islamabad? Here’s what we know so far

High-stakes negotiations led by JD Vance ended without agreement as Tehran, backed by Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, accused Washington of failing to build trust amid disagreements on sanctions, nuclear rights, and regional control.

Iran's demand is directly linked to the prevailing regional situation.

Iran-US ceasefire: In a big geopolitical development, talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad ended in a predictable stalemate, exposing once again the deep mistrust shaping their relationship. Led by US Vice President JD Vance, the American delegation left “without a deal,” while Tehran accused Washington of pushing terms it considered excessive and dismissive of its sovereignty. For those unversed, the US and Israel have been engaged in a war with Iran for the fast few week, resulting in massive human and infrastructure loss on both sides. Here are all the details you need to know about the much-talked about Islamabad talks, which has now failed.

What happened during the US-Iran talks in Pakistan?

At the heart of the breakdown were irreconcilable demands, the US led by JD Vance insisted on unrestricted access through the Strait of Hormuz and strict curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme, while Iran refused to concede control over the waterway and defended its right to continue uranium enrichment. Moreover, disputes over sanctions relief and compensation further hardened positions, leaving both sides entrenched and the negotiations ultimately unsuccessful.

US failed to gain Iran’s trust during talks: Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf said on Sunday that the US failed to gain Iran’s trust during recent negotiations, despite what he described as Tehran‘s willingness to engage in “good faith”.

In a series of posts on X, Ghalibaf stated that the Iranian delegation raised “forward-looking initiatives”, however, the US failed to gain its trust. He mentioned that the US has to decide whether it can earn Iran’s trust and logic, as it has understood Tehran’s logic and principles, a report by IANS news agency said.

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Why Iran is angry over the US?

“Before the negotiations, I emphasised that we have the necessary good faith and will, but due to the experiences of the two previous wars, we have no trust in the opposing side. My colleagues on the Iranian delegation raised forward-looking initiatives, but the opposing side ultimately failed to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations,” Ghalibaf posted on X.

Notably, the statement is very significant as it comes as high-level talks between US and Iranian officials in Pakistan failed to produce an agreement. The Speaker led the Iranian delegation during the negotiations with the US in Islamabad, the news agency report said.

(With inputs from agencies)

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