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Why does Trump so badly want to possess Irans uranium?

Why does Trump so badly want to possess Iran’s uranium?

Uranium is naturally radioactive, meaning its atoms undergo a gradual process of decay, continuously releasing energy.

Uranium's most significant characteristic is its fissionability.

New Delhi: The crisis between Iran and the United States shows no signs of abating. Meanwhile, in an effort to bring this conflict to an end, the US has presented Iran with a condition that the latter is unlikely to accept. The US wants Iran to hand over its uranium stockpile. It is reported that not just the US has its sights set on Iran’s uranium, but China and Russia are also keen contenders.

According to media reports, Iran possesses 440 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium. However, Iran has made it clear that it will not surrender this “strategic asset” to anyone. Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium is substantial enough to manufacture 10 nuclear bombs. Furthermore, its monetary value is so immense that it could completely transform the economies of several nations.

What Is Uranium, and Why Is It So Important?

Uranium is a heavy chemical element. It is a silvery-white metal. It is slightly less dense than gold but approximately 70% heavier than lead. It is naturally radioactive, meaning its atoms undergo a gradual process of decay, continuously releasing energy.

Uranium’s most significant characteristic is its fissionability—its capacity to undergo nuclear fission. When the nucleus of Uranium-235 is bombarded with neutrons, it splits into two fragments, releasing a massive amount of energy. This very energy is harnessed in nuclear reactors to generate electricity.

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Why the ‘No’ from Iran?

For Iran, uranium is not merely a metal; it is a symbol of its national prestige, sovereignty, and technological advancement. The Iranian leadership views it as its ‘power of resistance’ against foreign pressure. This stockpile serves as Iran’s greatest bargaining chip in international negotiations. Handing it over to the United States would be perceived within Iran as an act of political capitulation.

US Extends Special Offer

Recently, a report by Axios claimed that if Iran were to relinquish its uranium stockpile, the United States could unfreeze $20 billion in frozen Iranian assets. However, US President Donald Trump has categorically dismissed this claim as a complete fabrication, stating that no money is involved in this potential deal.

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