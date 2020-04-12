New Delhi: Officially, North Korea has ni confirmed case of COVID-19, but the country has called for tougher and more thorough counter-measures to keep its citizens safe. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided a meeting on this issue on Sunday, state media said. Interestingly, what international media saw is the absence of a mask and an absolute non-adherence to social distancing — the need of the hour. Also Read - Equestrian Fouaad Mirza Says Tokyo Olympics Postponement Blessing in Disguise For Him

State media photographs showed that none of those at the meeting, including Kim, wore masks or sat unusually far apart from each other, reported Reuters.

The Korean Central News Agency said the virus had created obstacles to work on the economy, but the North had enforced consistent and compulsory "strict top-class emergency anti-epidemic measures" to maintain a stable situation.

At a meeting on Saturday, the political bureau of the central committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea adopted a resolution to take “more thorough state measures” to protect people’s lives and safety against the pandemic, KCNA added.

Agency photographs of the event showed some military officials wearing masks at the airfield, but not Kim.