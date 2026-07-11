‘Why doesn’t PM Modi hold press conferences?’: New Zealand journalist’s question gets reply from Indian diplomat

A New Zealand journalist asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, why he does not hold press conferences? An Indian diplomat responded to the question raising brows.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the India-New Zealand Business Event in Auckland. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a three-nation tour to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. And once again the question on PM Modi giving press conferences a miss during an interaction with Indian diplomats has become a hot topic of discussion. However, the speculation has prompted a response from senior external affairs ministry official.

Modi was asked the question during his visit to New Zealand, the final stop of his three-nation tour aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and boosting cooperation.

What was the question asked by a foreign journalist?

A New Zealand journalist asked Indian diplomats during an interaction, “Why has PM Modi not done a press conference?” Responding to the question, External Affairs Ministry official Rudrendra Tandon said commenting on the Prime Minister’s political strategy was beyond his role as a civil servant. “It’s not appropriate for me as a civil servant to question Modi’s political method. He is a very successful politician. But let me give you some context,” he added.

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Tandon said Modi’s style of communication is rooted in direct interaction with voters. According to him, the Prime Minister prefers speaking to people himself instead of relying on intermediaries. “Prime Minister Modi is a quintessential Indian politician. By and large, Indian politicians favour direct contact with their electorate. They want direct contact. They don’t like being spoken down to. They don’t like being spoken to through intermediaries,” he said.

Tandon added, “And Modi has perfected the art of direct contact with his electorate. And he seems to be doing a rather good job of it since, you know, he’s been elected. He’s in his third term. He’s one of the longest serving prime ministers in our country,” he said.

Similar controversy in Norway

A similar query surfaced during Modi’s trip to Norway in May. At a joint press appearance with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo, journalist Helle Lyng called after Modi as he exited the venue, asking why he avoids taking questions from journalists.

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The Prime Minister did not respond to the question, leading to heavy discussion in sections of the media and on social media.

Later in a press conference by Indian diplomats, Lyng asked, “Why should we trust you (India)? Can you try to stop the human rights violations that goes on in your country?” India has rejected the allegations, highlighting its “commitment to justice and freedom”.

Lyng later stated that it was her ‘duty to ask’ the questions.