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Chinas evil plan exposed amid Iran crisis, mysterious device found near Indonesia, tension rises for India as...

China’s evil plan exposed amid Iran crisis, mysterious device found near Indonesia, tension rises for India as…

Chinese Device Found in Malacca: While Iran is developing underwater mines, a suspicious torpedo-like object has been found near Bali, Indonesia.

China's evil plan exposed amid Iran crisis, Mysterious device found near Indonesia, tension rises for India as...

Chinese Device Found in Indonesia: A large torpedo-like device has been found in Lombok Hormuz, Indonesia, which defense experts have described as a Chinese underwater monitoring system. This discovery is once again exposing China’s secret espionage strategy. Last week, a fisherman north of Gili Trawangan Island caught this 3.7 meter long cylinder-shaped device in his net while fishing. The Indonesian Navy seized it and started an investigation. Navy spokesman Rear Admiral Tunggul said that we are investigating its origin, purpose and stored data.

Torpedo wasn’t just any ordinary one

This news is significant because the torpedo wasn’t just any ordinary one, but rather the device installed in it, a Deep Sea Real Time Transmission Mooring System, allows for underwater reconnaissance. It was developed by maritime defense specialist HI Sutton in collaboration with the Chinese 710 Research Institute. This device, anchored to the seabed, transmits real-time information about water depth, temperature, salinity, and currents to the surface.

Why is China doing underwater spying?

The discovery of such Chinese devices in the depths of the ocean is no coincidence; they help in stealthily infiltrating strategic straits and detecting enemy submarines. However, China has flatly denied the allegations, stating that there is no need for further explanation. In fact, when the Iran-US war began, some Iranian ships were sunk by American torpedoes. This was a major defeat for Iran in this war, and China has already made such preparations. It wants to detect American submarines by deploying an underwater sensor network. The three straits of Lombok, Malacca, and Hormuz are no longer just trade routes but have become the underwater battlefields of the future, where China is secretly spreading its net under the sea.

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Why is it a matter of concern for India?

This discovery is not a mere accident, but part of a larger Chinese strategy. China fears the Malacca Dilemma. Eighty percent of its oil imports pass through the Strait of Malacca. If the US or India were to close it during a war, China’s economy would come to a standstill.

Lombok is a deeper alternative to the Strait of Malacca, allowing large submarines to pass through it easily. This is why China is building a sensor network across the Indian Ocean and the Pacific.

According to a Reuters report, Chinese research vessels are continuously mapping near the Strait of Malacca, the Sri Lanka-Indonesia strait, and the Ninety East Ridge. China wants to understand the underwater conditions in these two straits so that it can hide its submarines and detect US and Indian submarines in the area.

It can protect its supply lines in the event of war. Just as Iran holds the global oil sector in its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, India could also choke China’s oil supply network at Malacca in the event of war. China is already preparing for this situation. This torpedo found in Indonesian waters is evidence of China’s ambition.

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