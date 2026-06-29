Why is China increasing naval activity around Taiwan? Why is Taipei aggressively conducting combat readiness drills?

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of seven naval vessels operating around its territorial waters on Monday.

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Why is China increasing naval activity around Taiwan? Why is Taipei aggressively conducting combat readiness drills? | Image: representational (ANI)

Taipei: Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence on Sunday informed that it detected the movement of at least seven Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships operating in its territorial waters on Monday, as Beijing continued its regular military activity near the island nation. On Sunday, the MND detected six Chinese navy ships around the island.

What Did Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence Say?

The MND took to X and informed about the instrument of Chinese naval ships in its territory.

“7 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe,” the MND said.

Earlier on Sunday, the MND detected the presence of six Chinese naval vessels around itself.

In a post on X, the MND said, “6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe.”

Taiwan’s Indigenous Submarine Begins Sea Trials

Meanwhile, Focus Taiwan reported how earlier in June, Taiwan’s first domestically built submarine departed from the Port of Kaohsiung for its latest round of sea trials that included dive tests.

Citing the Military News Agency, Focus Taiwan said that the trial marked the submarine’s 15th sea trial overall and ninth submerged navigation test.

The development comes amid the backdrop of China continuing to increase the intensity of its military activity around Taiwan.

China’s claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Why Taiwan’s Status Remains Disputed

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan’s status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China’s claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty’s annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga.

Taiwan Strengthens Defence Amid Rising Tensions With China

The island nation has intensified its defence capabilities as China increases its military pressure around the self-governed island.

News agency ANI reported that Taiwan departed its first indigenously built submarine Kaohsiung port for its latest sea trials, including submerged navigation tests. Taiwan intensified its military activity amid Beijing’s decades-long claim that the island nation is an inseparable part of China. One the other hand, Taipei has clarified its stance that it is a separate government, military and economy.

Earlier this week, Taiwan conducted a combat readiness exercise which aimed at responding to China’s “grey-zone” tactics. The exercise included repeated naval patrols and aircraft incursions.

(with ANI inputs)