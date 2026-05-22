Home

News

Why is Donald Trump sending 5000 US Troops to Poland?

Why is Donald Trump sending 5000 US Troops to Poland?

President Donald Trump said that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 troops to Poland.

Why is Donald Trump sending 5000 US Troops to Poland? | Image: ANI

Washington DC: The United States is going to send an additional 5,000 troops to Poland after the election of Karol Nawrocki as President. Expressing his satisfaction over the election, President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) praised President Nawrocki, saying “Based on the successful election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to endorse and our relationship with him.”

Also Read: Fresh worries for India after Strait of Hormuz crisis as Donald Trump plans to launch attack on THIS country

What Did Donald Trump Say?

The US President took to Truth Social and said, “Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Polish, NATO Officials Shocked As Us Reportedly Made No Prior Consultation

A Polish official and a NATO representative told Politico that they were flabbergasted by the decision as the US did not discuss this ere making the announcement.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Poland’s military was alerted that the Pentagon had decided to cancel a 4,000-troop deployment to the country last week — blindsiding the country and stunning US defence officials.

Also Read: Is Trump eyeing Cuba after Venezuela? US President makes big statement on USS Nimitz deployment

Pentagon Cuts US Combat Teams In Europe, Troop Levels Return To 2021 Posture

The Pentagon on Tuesday (local time) announced a reduction in the number of Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs) stationed in Europe, lowering the total from four to three and effectively returning US troop levels on the continent to their 2021 posture.

In a post on X, Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs and Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell released a statement which said, the move followed ” a comprehensive, multilayered process focused on US force posture in Europe.”

“The Department of War has reduced the total number of Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs) assigned to Europe from four to three. This returns us to the levels of BCTs in Europe in 2021,” the official statement said.

The statement further read that the decision has caused a temporary delay in the deployment of US forces to Poland. It highlighted that Poland remains a key US ally.

As per Fox News, the affected unit is the 2nd Armoured Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division. It was scheduled for a routine nine-month NATO deployment to Poland and other eastern border areas.

(with ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.