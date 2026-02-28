Home

If the war between Iran and Israel continues for a long time, Pakistan and its long border with Iran could become a significant geopolitical asset for the US.

New Delhi: The US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on Saturday, 28 February 2026, intending to cripple Iran’s nuclear program and eliminate key scientists associated with it. Iran has stated that it will take the war to its enemies. The Indian government has also issued an advisory for Indian citizens. It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently returned from a visit to Israel.

India’s relations with Israel and Iran

India and Iran have had a long-standing cooperative relationship. Following PM Modi’s visit to Iran in 2016, the two countries signed a landmark agreement allowing India to develop the strategically important Chabahar port located on Iran’s southeastern coast. In such a situation, these attacks on Iran will have a significant impact on India, as India has strategic interests in the region and maintains excellent but delicate relations with both Israel and Iran.

Chabahar project could be derailed

According to The Diplomat, the primary reason is that Iran is India’s gateway to Central Asia, and India has invested millions of dollars in Iran’s Chabahar Port to establish direct connectivity with Central Asia. Chabahar is a competitor to Pakistan’s Gwadar Port. If the attacks intensify and continue for a long time, the Chabahar project could be jeopardised.

Rare earth minerals and uranium supply will be impacted

Central Asia is important to India not only for energy security but also because of its abundance of rare earth minerals. However, India does not share a direct border with this region, limiting trade opportunities. Uranium supplies from Kazakhstan could also be affected. The Iran-Israel conflict will jeopardize India’s connectivity plans and hinder the long-awaited progress of the International North-South Corridor.

Impact on India-Afghanistan trade links

Increasing regional tensions in the Middle East could also disrupt trade relations between India and Afghanistan, which pass through Chabahar. China could rapidly replace India in Afghanistan. It has long been trying to establish a Pakistan-Afghanistan-China dialogue.

India’s oil supply could also be impacted

Iran-Israel war would jeopardize India’s energy security and economy. More than 50 percent of its oil imports passes through the Iranian-occupied Strait of Hormuz. Iran could close this strait. 80-90 percent of India’s crude oil supply comes from the West Asia region, including Iran and other Gulf countries. This conflict has already caused a surge in global oil prices, which could increase further if the attacks escalate.

Indians living in Israel and Iran

This conflict could also threaten the safety of Indian citizens living in Iran and Israel. Approximately 20,000 Indians are in Israel, and approximately 10,000 in Iran, to study, travel, or work. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has already issued travel advisories and is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Pakistan could gain a lot

An Israeli-US attack on Iran would increase Pakistan’s strategic importance. A weakened Iran would not be favourable for India, but it could provide Pakistan with greater leverage in the region. Despite being an Islamic nation, Iran does not have strong relations with Pakistan.

At the same time, Iran is of greater importance to India as it seeks to compete with China and Pakistan’s plans in the region. Bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan have deteriorated in recent years, with the two countries even engaging in cross-border attacks in January 2024 over allegations of harbouring terrorist groups across the border.

According to analysts, if the war between Iran and Israel continues for a long time, Pakistan and its long border with Iran could become a significant geopolitical asset for the US. This could lead to increased US military and financial aid to Pakistan, which India will undoubtedly oppose, as the US wants to establish military bases in the region.

