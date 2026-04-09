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Why is Kim Jong Uns North Korea testing missiles amid Iran war? Latest tests alarm South Korea – What is happening?

Why is Kim Jong Un’s North Korea testing missiles amid Iran war? Latest tests alarm South Korea – What is happening?

North Korea has recently tested several new weapons systems, including ballistic missiles armed with cluster-bomb warheads.

Why is Kim Jong Un’s North Korea testing missiles amid Iran war? Latest tests alarm South Korea – What is happening?

North Korea’s Missile Tests Spook Seoul: North Korea on Thursday announced that its recent tests included new and high-tech weapons, such as ballistic missiles with cluster-bomb warheads, focusing on strengthening its forces against South Korea. The announcement came a day after South Korea reported several missile launches from neighboring North Korea’s east coast, marking its second round of tests in two days. According to North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, the missile tests lasted for three days starting Monday. These tests included anti-aircraft weapons, carbon fiber bombs and purported electromagnetic weapon systems.

What Did South Korea Say?

According to South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff, the North Korean missile launched yesterday flew 240 to 700 km before falling into the sea. The radars also detected a projectile that was launched on Tuesday from Pyongyang.

Japan’s defense ministry stated that none of the weapons fired yesterday entered its maritime border.

As per the US military, North Korea’s recent missile launches pose no direct threat to the US and its allies.

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