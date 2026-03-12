Home

News

Why is the US operation against Iran called Epic Fury? Donald Trump reveals the story behind the powerful name

Why is the US operation against Iran called ‘Epic Fury’? Donald Trump reveals the story behind the powerful name

Donald Trump revealed why the US military campaign against Iran was named Operation Epic Fury, calling it a powerful symbol of America’s strength amid rising tensions and escalating Middle East conflict.

Operation Epic Fury

The long-running war between the US and Iran just got turned up a notch as American forces launch a large-scale operation dubbed “Operation Epic Fury.” Codenamed Epic Fury, the Pentagon announced the latest military push against Iran last week. Touted as one of the largest US attacks against Iran in recent memory, the operation marks a major escalation in the years-long war between Washington and Tehran.

Why Did They Call It “Epic Fury?”

Donald Trump recently gave reporters a hint as to how the operation received its mythical name. The commander-in-chief shared that he felt “Epic Fury” best embodied the enormity of the mission.

How Did “Operation Epic Fury” Begin?

Operation Epic Fury refers to the latest bombardment campaign against Iran by American and allied forces.

US and coalition forces began conducting strikes against Iran on February 28, 2026. Since then troops have targeted Iranian cities, missile sites and military bases in what has become one of the largest attacks ever seen in the Middle East.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The intention, US officials say, is to destroy Iran’s ballistic missile program and halt their nuclear ambitions. Israeli forces have joined the fight as well, conducting their own operation in tandem with Washington’s efforts.

“I picked that name because I thought it had a nice sound to it”

-President Donald Trump on “Operation Epic Fury”

Also read: Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran: Threatens severe military action if Tehran mines Strait of Hormuz

President Trump Explains Name Choice

President Donald Trump shared that he selected the name Epic Fury because it sent a strong message to the world. During a rally in Kentucky over the weekend, Trump explained how he decided on the operation’s now-iconic name. Trump shared that out of a list of 17 or 18 possible names, none quite “epic” as Epic Fury. Trump went on to say that the name sends a strong message as American and coalition forces continue to wage war against Iran.

In Fury, Thousands of Targets Have Been Hit

As part of Operation Epic Fury, US forces have reportedly conducted strikes against over 5,000 Iranian targets. Iranian missile sites, navy ships and military bases have been bombarded in an effort to decimate Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

US military officials have touted the effectiveness of the strikes as both “precision-targeted” and “devastating.” Despite the thousands of strikes, Iranian forces have also continued to attack US troops and allied bases in the region.

Will “Epic Fury” Lead to World War III?

War with Iran has escalated as the weeks-long Operation Epic Fury continues. The international community has also raised concerns over how far this war could go.

Some US allies have even gone as far as to urge America to stand down, concerned that the war could engulf the entirety of the Middle East.

Already, global markets have felt the effects of the conflict as oil prices continue to soar to record highs. Here at Click Priest, we’ll keep you updated on the latest developments. The long-running war between the US and Iran just got turned up a notch as American forces launch a large-scale operation dubbed “Operation Epic Fury.”

Codenamed Epic Fury, the Pentagon announced the latest military push against Iran last week. Touted as one of the largest US attacks against Iran in recent memory, the operation marks a major escalation in the years-long war between Washington and Tehran.

Why Did They Call It “Epic Fury?”

Donald Trump recently gave reporters a hint as to how the operation received its mythical name. The commander-in-chief shared that he felt “Epic Fury” best embodied the enormity of the mission.

How Did “Operation Epic Fury” Begin?

Operation Epic Fury refers to the latest bombardment campaign against Iran by American and allied forces.

US and coalition forces began conducting strikes against Iran on February 28, 2026. Since then troops have targeted Iranian cities, missile sites and military bases in what has become one of the largest attacks ever seen in the Middle East.

The intention, US officials say, is to destroy Iran’s ballistic missile program and halt their nuclear ambitions. Israeli forces have joined the fight as well, conducting their own operation in tandem with Washington’s efforts.

“I picked that name because I thought it had a nice sound to it”

-President Donald Trump on “Operation Epic Fury”

President Trump Explains Name Choice

President Donald Trump shared that he selected the name Epic Fury because it sent a strong message to the world. During a rally in Kentucky over the weekend, Trump explained how he decided on the operation’s now-iconic name. Trump shared that out of a list of 17 or 18 possible names, none quite “epic” as Epic Fury.

Trump went on to say that the name sends a strong message as American and coalition forces continue to wage war against Iran.

In Fury, Thousands of Targets Have Been Hit

As part of Operation Epic Fury, US forces have reportedly conducted strikes against over 5,000 Iranian targets. Iranian missile sites, navy ships and military bases have been bombarded in an effort to decimate Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

US military officials have touted the effectiveness of the strikes as both “precision-targeted” and “devastating.” Despite the thousands of strikes, Iranian forces have also continued to attack US troops and allied bases in the region.

Will “Epic Fury” Lead to World War III?

War with Iran has escalated as the weeks-long Operation Epic Fury continues. The international community has also raised concerns over how far this war could go. Some US allies have even gone as far as to urge America to stand down, concerned that the war could engulf the entirety of the Middle East.

Already, global markets have felt the effects of the conflict as oil prices continue to soar to record highs. Here at Click Priest, we’ll keep you updated on the latest developments.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.