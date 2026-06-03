Why Nepal PM Balen Shah, who was termed as Gen Z’s leader, has triggered sharp rebuke from India, know why

Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah recently made controversial remarks in the Nepalese Parliament regarding the border dispute, which have landed him in trouble not only in India but also at home.

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Why Nepal PM Balen Shah, who was termed as Gen Z's leader, latest Parliament speech has triggered a sharp rebuke from India (PTI)

Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah (Balen Shah) is facing a sharp rebuke from India over a recent statement in the Nepali Parliament, and the opposition has already begun demanding his resignation. Balen Shah rose to the responsible position of Prime Minister through a Zen-Ji movement. However, his statement, while seemingly unconcerned about the diplomatic, even brotherly, relationship between India and Nepal, is being considered by even those in the know as a grave folly.

‘No role for any third party’

Nepali Prime Minister Balen Shah recently suggested third-party mediation on border issues between India and Nepal. He even suggested seeking help from China and the United Kingdom. However, the Indian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday categorically rejected any third-party role in any border dispute with Nepal.

‘PM Balen Shah will have to understand’

Even experts in Nepali diplomacy are puzzled by why Balen Shah invoked China and the UK to resolve the border dispute with India. For example, Shankar Sharma, Nepal’s former ambassador to India, who recently returned from Delhi, told the Kathmandu Post, “It must be understood that India will not involve any third party in resolving the border dispute with Nepal. Some other countries have previously attempted mediation between India and Nepal, but India immediately rejected them.”