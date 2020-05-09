New Delhi: In what might come across as a bid to put all speculations around the mysterious disappearance of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the country is suddenly outreaching to mostly its allies as after sending a message to China, North Korea has extended its greetings to Russia on the 75th anniversary of the allied victory in World War II. Also Read - Where is Original Kim Jong-Un? Amid Speculations, Kim Sends Greetings to China

According to reports, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on the 75th anniversary of the allied victory in World War II and wishing Russia success in fighting its coronavirus outbreak.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency confirmed this on Saturday, a day after it reported Kim sent a personal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping to praise China's success in getting its COVID-19 epidemic under control.

Some experts say the North could intensify its diplomatic outreach to neighbours, particularly China, as it seeks economic help after closing its border for months to fend off the virus, reported AP.

KCNA says Kim’s message sincerely wished the president and people of Russia sure victory in their struggle to build a powerful Russia by carrying forward the tradition of the great victory in the war and to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

Kim Jong-Un was seen in the public on May 2 after his sudden disappearance from the public view for almost 15 days. He was not seen during the celebrations on April 15 — the birthday of Kim Ill Sung, founder and eternal president of North Korea. It was reported that his health was at stake. A Chinese medical team reportedly reached North Korea. While the rumours of his death surfaced on international media, Kim suddenly appeared but only to trigger more speculations that it was not him, but his body double as several discrepancies in appearances were pointed out.